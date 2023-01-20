Saying they 'ruined my business,' Cone Denim co-owner at odds with city again

GREENSBORO — The owners of Cone Denim Entertainment Center are again suing the city of Greensboro over an easement to provide access to the back of the club.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, claims the city breached an agreement to provide an alley wide enough to allow tour buses and trucks access to the venue.

“We need 19 feet,” said Drew Brown, the attorney representing the company that owns the club. “That’s what they agreed to give us.”

And in this alley, size matters.

“They knew every inch was going to be important,” said Rocco “Rocky” Scarfone, part owner of the venue at 117 S. Elm St., adding that the alley is about 12 feet wide in some areas.

“The extent of the breach includes building the parking garage literally and directly in the easement, even after being told of the breach multiple times since December 2020,” the lawsuit says.

City Attorney Chuck Watts declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The 2018 settlement agreement stems from a lawsuit filed against the city that fought the use of eminent domain to gain control of the easement.

The most recent lawsuit also claims the city has not secured parking for the venue on Market and Elm streets before and during concerts as called for in the settlement agreement.

“We didn’t want it to get to this point,” Scarfone said. “Everything that we have done has fallen on deaf ears.”

The $36.1 million, five-story parking garage has a history of controversies relating to its cost, need and impact on surrounding businesses. The public-private project was approved in 2017 and is being built in conjunction with a new Westin Hotel. The city will lease parking space to the 180-room hotel that will be built atop the south part of the deck.

There will be roughly 720 parking spaces, including room for bicycles and five electric vehicle charging stations.

The city said last year that the parking deck will open this summer, though that timing could not be confirmed Thursday.

As construction continued this week, Scarfone said “obviously the city is not going to knock down the deck.”

However, he does want compensation. “They’ve basically ruined my business,” Scarfone said.