See what transportation projects are planned near you

GREENSBORO — Are you curious about what state transportation projects are planned near your neighborhood? Would you like to have a voice on which ones get done first?

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a series of open houses to get input and answer questions on its draft 10-year transportation plan. Officially called the State Transportation Improvement Program, the plan includes everything from widening roads and installing greenways to building bridges and upgrading runways. It includes more than 1,700 projects statewide.

NCDOT’s Division 7, which includes Guilford, Rockingham, Alamance, Caswell and Orange counties, will host its open house next week. However, residents also can weigh in by submitting comments online at https://bit.ly/3Ry7UPT, by phone at 336-487-0000 or by mail to NCDOT Division 7 Office, 1584 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405.

People can view a map of the proposed projects and prioritize them through the department’s online survey at https://bit.ly/3B4T7F9. The plan also is available on a downloadable spreadsheet, which allows people to sort columns to explore projects that interest them.

“We’re really trying to make the public aware of this process,” said District 7 spokesman Harris Kay. “It affects everyone in the state and we want to make sure that the department’s being open and transparent and people have the chance to ask questions if they have them.”

The department initially unveiled its proposed funding and construction plan in May, but has revised the draft document to reflect new sources of revenue.

This latest draft is unusual because it doesn’t include new projects intended to begin in the latter five years of the plan.

“Because of the rising material projects, there is no real room to add in more projects,” Kay said. “Instead, we are reexamining and cost evaluating the projects we already have.”

Among the hundreds of projects included in the plan are:

Adding lanes to Church Street between Wendover Avenue and East Cone Boulevard.

Adding lanes to Sandy Ridge Road from West Market Street to Interstate 40.

Adding lanes to Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Cotswold Avenue.

Expanding the A&Y Greenway from Spring Garden Street to south of Rollins Road.

“Every single person is going to look at the survey, or look at our full STIP and have at least one or two projects they’re really going to be curious about,” Kay said. They may want to know the history of a project or why it’s scheduled for a certain time, he added.

“Our staff during these open houses are willing and happy to talk with folks about the process, because it can be a confusing process,” Kay said.