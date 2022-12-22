Shelter in place: Greensboro's homeless plan has its share of critics, concerns

GREENSBORO — With what could be the coldest night of the year just hours away, officials gathered Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the city’s new temporary shelters for homeless people.

They also wanted to “dispel some of the information that has been out publicly,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

The location of the 30 shelters in the outfield of Pomona Field has spurred some criticism, including from Donald Moore — the president and general manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. In an email to the City Council, Moore pointed out that the Grasshoppers and the Bryan Foundation donated $100,000 in 2009 to make the facility accessible for the disabled.

“To single out people with disabilities and potentially damage a field that is the only one of its kind is simply the wrong thing to do,” Moore wrote in an email last week.

Vaughan sent an email on Sunday to Moore, City Council members and staff as well as a few members of the media inviting them to meet Wednesday at Billie Nall Park on Clifton Road.

Moore, along with council members Zack Matheny, Nancy Hoffmann, Tammi Thurm, Marikay Abuzuaiter and Hugh Holston, attended.

“This site really was well thought out before it was selected,” Vaughan told those gathered.

She pointed out the temporary fencing installed to prevent people from traversing the infield — specially made to accommodate people with mobility issues — to reach the outfield.

“We’re doing our best to make sure that the diamond will be preserved in the condition that it’s in today,” she said.

Vaughan also said the outfield isn’t in good condition, with “quite a few divots and ruts.”

Vaughan and Hoffmann said the park was decommissioned in 2010, which means the city does not schedule activities there or closely maintain it. However, it is used by The ARC of Greensboro, which serves children and adults with disabilities.

“We really want people to see the current condition and weigh that against the good that it is going to do (as a shelter village)” said Vaughan, noting the frigid temperatures forecast in the next several days.

“I think that this is a good, temporary solution,” she said.

By “temporary,” she means that the shelters will be removed by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the park’s infield, basketball court and playground will continue to be open to the public.

Because the shelters are considered temporary housing, the N.C. Department of Insurance requires they remain for only 180 days, according to Michelle Kennedy, the city’s director of Housing and Neighborhood Development. After that, the city will store them unless they are needed for emergency shelter for such things as natural disaster or extreme heat, she said.

The shelters, which are supposed to last 10 years, can be used again next winter. The 30 units cost the city about $380,000, said Troy Powell, the city’s neighborhood impact manager.

Councilman Zack Matheny suggested the city meet with state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and legislators to see if those rules might be amended so the shelters could be used all year. Matheny, who has been critical of the temporary nature of the shelter village, said he still thinks there might have been better locations, such as Oka T. Hester Park.

“We’ve got tons of parks that are arguably underutilized,” he said.

Vaughan invited those attending to look closely at the six shelters that were completed by Wednesday morning. Those shelters, along with 35 overnight parking spots for people living in their cars, are to be operational on Friday, said Kristina Singleton of the Interactive Resource Center, which is managing the site.

Among the amenities touted by city and IRC officials:

24-hour security.

Three nearby bus stops. The city plans to give the shelter residents bus passes.

Two showers, one of which can be accessed by the disabled. (Residents will have to schedule their shower with the IRC.)

Handicap-accessible bathroom facilities.

A social services case manager on site daily.

Nurse visitations.

“I’m very proud of the way the city has approached this,” Thurm said. “I mean, every piece of this was planned.”

Despite his initial worries, Moore said he’s no longer concerned that the field will be ruined by the shelters.

“I think the field is already in such disrepair that that’s not going to be an issue,” Moore said. “I’m happy for those that need it and I hope it works. It makes you appreciate what you have.”

The attendance of six council members at the event, which was not broadly advertised, raised a question about whether it required official notice. City Attorney Chuck Watts said that because the gathering was informal and there was no intent to act improperly, he didn’t think it raised any “sunshine law“ concerns.