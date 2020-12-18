 Skip to main content
State dismisses Commissioner Alan Branson's appeal to Board of Elections
State dismisses Commissioner Alan Branson's appeal to Board of Elections

Alan Branson

Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson speaks at the "Back the Blue" rally at Phill G. McDonald Plaza in Greensboro Oct. 24.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — State elections officials have dismissed Commissioner Alan Branson's appeal of a Guilford County decision rejecting his protest of the Nov. 3 election, which he lost by 72 votes to Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy. 

Branson, who has represented District 4 since 2012, has based his appeal on 464 absentee ballots from across the county. Branson is challenging the legitimacy of witness signatures on the ballots.

The Guilford County Board of Elections on Dec. 8 voted 3-2 to reject Branson's challenge with Republicans Eugene Lester and Kathryn Lindley voting to hear the challenge.

Chairman Jim Kimel, a Democrat, made the motion to deny a hearing on Branson's challenge, which was filed after a recount showed him still trailing Murphy.

The state, in a letter dated Friday, said administrative attorneys for the state elections board Elections were dismissing his appeal because it lacked sufficient evidence of irregularities to be heard by the N.C. State Board of Elections. 

Kelly Tornow, associate general counsel for the state elections board, wrote that Branson's appeal was denied "because the appeal fails to allege a violation of election law or irregularity or misconduct sufficient to cast doubt on the results of the election."

Branson said around noon Friday that he will contact his attorney to decide whether he will take his appeal to a court for further action. It is unclear what his options are. 

Richard Barron: Stories from 2020 that reflect Greensboro's struggles and triumphs

City government touches every aspect of our lives, from trash collection to civil rights, and these stories span a wide range of subjects.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

