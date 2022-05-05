State orders Greensboro to come up with plan to shore up ailing emergency fund

GREENSBORO — State officials say the city’s emergency fund is too low and have ordered that a plan be made to shore it up.

And with municipal elections around the corner, as well a $135 million bond package on the July 26 ballot, City Council members are being very careful in their response to the state.

In an annual independent audit for fiscal year 2020-21 — required by the N.C. Local Government Commission — auditors noted that the city’s ending fund balance of 21.96% did not meet the state’s minimum threshold of 25%. That percentage is calculated based on what the city spends from its general fund.

This balance is considered the city’s emergency fund and that 21.96% was deemed to be a financial “performance indicator of concern,” according to city documents.

Thus, the Local Government Commission is requiring the city to submit a multi-year plan for how it will bring its emergency fund up to the 25% threshold.

The city has until Sunday to respond.

The shortfall amounted to about $9 million at the end of fiscal year 2020-21, Marlene Druga, director of the city’s financial and administrative services department, told the council on Tuesday.

However, that amount is likely to go up this fiscal year because the city is spending more — including $8 million toward Greensboro’s 2016 bond package, she said.

“I’m thinking at least another $10 million on top of it,” Druga said.

The shortfall is concerning to state Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican who also chairs the Local Government Commission. Of the 350 audits the commission has reviewed for that fiscal year, 45 had fund balances below the 25% threshold, he said.

“And of those, Greensboro is the largest municipality to have done that,” Folwell said by phone Thursday, though he noted some large cities have not turned in their audits.

With the impact of inflation, “the city will have to do more with less and at the same time keep their fund balance intact,” he added.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council members spent much of their time discussing the wording of the city’s response to the Local Government Commission.

Druga offered three options so that the city can meet the minimum threshold within five years:

A commitment of 0.75 cents or more of the fiscal year 2023 property tax rate (estimated at $2.76 million) kept in place for at least five years or an equivalent amount from other means.

A commitment of 0.25 cents or more of the fiscal year 2023 property tax rate and adding 0.25 cent increments each year through at least fiscal year 2027 (estimated at $920,000) or an equivalent amount from other means.

A commitment of $4 million of the city’s $60 million from the American Rescue Plan funds and a one-time increase of 0.50 cents or more of the fiscal year 2023 property tax rate (estimated at $1.84 million) kept in place for at least five years or an equivalent amount from other means.

The American Rescue Plan money was appropriated by Congress to help lessen the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After her presentation, resident George Hartzman accused the council of moving toward a tax increase.

“This is absurd,” he said. “I don’t see how you wove a tax increase into a money transfer.”

However, Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said the wording does not indicate that the tax rate set aside would have to come from a tax increase.

“It could be a different revenue source. It could be reductions in expenditures,” he said. “We can’t just simply say we promise to do better. We have to give (the commission) some sense that we recognize the gap ... and what would be ways in which we could close that.”

Councilwoman Goldie Wells said that even if the city emphasizes the words “equivalent amount from other means,” it won’t help dispel the notion among residents that it will be a tax increase.

“(Hartzman) is looking at it just like anybody else will look at it. They’ll say they’re gonna raise the taxes,” said Wells, adding that she’s against using the American Rescue funds “to take care of our debts.”

With a $135 million bond package on the July 26 ballot, Wells said “it’s just bad timing, so that makes it more difficult for us to just adopt this.”

Another difficulty in the timing is that the city’s staff has not yet presented the proposed 2022-23 budget to the council. That presentation is scheduled later this month.

Davis said the city hasn’t determined what that revenue-neutral tax rate will be, which is the tax rate assessed that brings in the same amount of money as the previous year. With property values increasing, that rate is likely to fall. Council will have to vote on what actual tax rate is set for the upcoming fiscal year when it approves the city’s budget.

In the end, the council on Tuesday voted 8-1 in favor of an amended resolution that eliminated any reference to specific tax rate increases.

The city also promised to review annual progress over the next five to seven years — the estimated time period to achieve the 25% goal. Any appropriation from the general fund would require a “super” majority — meaning, seven of nine council members voting for the spending.

Justin Outling was the lone council member who voted against the resolution.

“At its core, it puts on the table a property tax increase in a situation in which I think that’s unnecessary,” said Outling, who is running against incumbent Nancy Vaughan for mayor in the May 17 election. “Increasing property taxes is a tool, but it’s a tool to be used as a last resort for situations in which that’s really essential and necessary. And this is not one of them, given all of the funds that the city has in lots of different budgets to close this gap.”

Vaughan said she thought there wasn’t a way to avoid mentioning the property tax rate in the document, noting that the wording was required by the commission when the city asked permission to issue previous city bonds. The Local Government Commission oversees the sale and issuance of all local government debt and monitors the repayment.

“I think that the LGC would require us to acknowledge that, as a last resort, that is a possibility,” she said.

Folwell, the commission chairman, said the city’s financial picture comes into play beyond the emergency fund shortfall. The city’s bond package must be approved by the commission, which will consider, among other things, the city’s ability to repay the bonds and necessity of the bond package.

The bonds voters will consider on July 26 include:

$30 million in housing bonds for low- and moderate-income people.

$70 million for parks and recreation.

$14 million for firefighting facilities.

$6 million for law enforcement facilities.

$15 million for transportation projects.

“We just have to do the hard work,” Councilman Hugh Holston said. “I mean, that’s why we’re here. We’re trying to solve the problem, but keep the impact low.”

