GREENSBORO — Dorn Miller is hoping the rain that’s forecast for today clears out around noon — just in time for the launch of the State Street Social District.

Beginning today, people will be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages — purchased at bars and restaurants in the district — while browsing stores or walking along the street.

The district operates seven days a week, but the hours are limited to between noon and 9 p.m.

The City Council approved the special district — the city’s second — in late December.

Miller, who co-owns State Street Wine Company with his son, Tyler, has been labeling plastic cups with the logos of his business and the district to prepare for opening day.

“I think it’ll be a nice change for people,” said Miller, who started the effort last spring to establish the new district.

The new district includes a courtyard where live music and other events are held. Musician Mark Ficks is expected to play there today, or inside Miller’s business if it rains, and Taco Bros Food Truck will also be there for the kickoff.

Signs mark the boundaries within which alcoholic drinks may be bought and consumed. Businesses that elect to participate must post a sign indicating they are part of the district.

Customers cannot bring drinks into businesses that do not display these signs and cannot bring alcohol from one business into another that also sells alcohol.

The alcohol must be in cups that contain 16 ounces or less and are not made of glass. The cups must identify the business where the alcohol was purchased, include the social district’s logo and be emblazoned with “Drink Responsibly — Be 21.”

Violating the Greensboro ordinance that created the district is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Miller believes the social district will bring more business to the area, based on social districts established elsewhere.

Stacy Calfo, director of marketing for Downtown Greensboro, agreed.

“Most of our retailers have seen a dramatic rise in sales since the start of the district in March 2022,” said Calfo, referring to the Boro Social District. “Visitors enjoy grabbing a drink and strolling through our shops.”