State to vaccinate medically vulnerable starting March 24

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper toured the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the state will more quickly open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those who are front-line essential workers or have serious underlying health issues.

The state had been set to allow a broad group of workers ranging from mail carriers to elected officials to begin receiving vaccines March 10. But with approval of a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and more than 80,000 doses arriving soon, public health officials will now allow front-line workers to get vaccinated starting Wednesday — a week earlier than anticipated.

Meanwhile, North Carolinians under 65 with high-risk medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illness if they become infected with the virus will become eligible March 24.

“We'll open Group Four first to people with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe risk to COVID-19 illness,” Cooper said in a news conference. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply of the two we already are getting will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly.”