'Such a loss': Carolyn Coleman, Guilford County commissioner and civil rights activist, has died

Updated 10:38 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman has died, Melvin “Skip” Alston, the board’s chairman, confirmed Thursday morning.
Coleman was a Democrat who represented District 7. She lived in Pleasant Garden and is the mother of one son, Carlton, according to her profile at NAACP.org
She was 79.
"We mourn the death of Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman," said a post on the Facebook account of the Guilford County Democratic Party. "She was a rock, a civil rights leader, and a friend of the people of Guilford County."
She was first elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in December 2002, serving nearly 20 years representing the Pleasant Garden community and eastern Guilford in District 7.
Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said in a county news release: "Commissioner Coleman has been a dear friend of mine for decades. We have worked side by side over the years representing Guilford County and the State of North Carolina. Not once in her remarkable life, did she slow down in her advocacy and commitment to supporting equity, inclusion and tolerance. Her passing came as a surprise to us all. I was shocked to receive the call yesterday to join her family at the hospital so that we could spend time with her during her last hours. We are all grieving for the loss of our friend right now."
Coleman was a native of Savannah, Georgia, where she graduated from Savannah State College, according to NAACP.org. She held a bachelor of science degree with a major in history and a minor in economics and sociology and a master of science degree in adult education from N.C. A&T State University.
She was a member of the NAACP national staff for more than 28 years as regional youth director, N.C. state director, Alabama state director and Southern voter education director. The news release said Coleman was appointed to work for two terms as special assistant to Gov. Jim Hunt.
She was involved in numerous civic and volunteer organizations including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and was a communicant of the New Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, her NAACP profile said.
The county news release said Coleman was among the first of three students arrested in sit-in demonstrations in Savannah.
Coleman served as the Guilford County commissioners' first African American chairwoman in 2005 and recently received the N.C. Association of Black County Officials Frederick Douglas Award for her work during the COVID 19 pandemic. Coleman advocated for and personally managed the county's Feeding the Communities program, which provided 8,000 boxes of food to families in need between December 2020 and July 2021.
The news release said Coleman advocated for a $15 minimum wage for county employees, school nutrition workers and school bus drivers.
Coleman and Alston were leading advocates for a countywide disparity study that looked at the county's business practices with minority businesses.
"She proved relentless in her efforts to ensure that all businesses, including minority and women owned, had equal access to governmental contracting opportunities," the news release said.
"This is such a loss to the board, the Greensboro community and the entire state," said Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster. "She was a true warrior, civil rights activist and pillar in the community. She will be deeply missed."
The county is now working through state statutes, which outline the process the county will take when vacancies occur on the board.
This story will be updated.
She was active in the NAACP, serving as the secretary to the NAACP National Board of Directors and the vice president of the North Carolina State NAACP, as well as activities with the local Greensboro Branch of the NAACP, her profile said. She was involved in numerous civic and volunteer organizations including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and was a communicant of the New Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro.
