GREENSBORO — Summerfield residents dominated Thursday night’s meeting with Guilford County legislators, asking them to turn down any de-annexation request from developer David Couch.

“I believe the de-annexation of the land and Summerfield would be very much an overreach of our state government,” David Saunders said at the town hall meeting. “The de-annexation of this much acreage would be opening a can of worms in our area and for the state's other small towns.”

The Summerfield Town Council has twice turned down requests that would have allowed Couch to develop the Villages of Summerfield Farms on nearly 1,000 acres stretching from Summerfield Road to Interstate 73.

The planned development community would include apartments, cottages, townhouses, traditional and estate homes, as well as small stores and restaurants. Many residents have opposed the development, especially the apartments, the number of which Couch cut in half to 600.

While no bill to de-annex Couch’s property has been filed according to the General Assembly’s website, the town issued a statement last week that Couch has asked lawmakers to pass legislation removing the property from the town limits.

“The devil is in the details and the devil is in the de-annexation,” Chip Person said at Thursday’s meeting. “I'm going to ask you to please vote ‘no’ and if you took the big money from Mr. Couch, maybe you ought to consider recusing yourself.”

Couch also spoke, stating that much of what was said at the meeting about his development was untrue.

State Sens. Phil Berger, Michael Garrity and Gladys Robinson, and Reps. Cecil Brockman, Ashton Clemmons, Amos Quick III and Pricey Harrison attended the meeting. Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister were absent.

Summerfield residents weren’t the only ones upset with developers.

Katie Gumerson of Jamestown told legislators that the recent annexation and rezoning of nearly 500 acres along Guilford College and Mackay roads will overwhelm the area. She blasted the town for allowing the development by D.H. Horton on the former Johnson property.

“There’s no plans for schools, 1,500 (units) are going to be crammed in this almost 500 acres — doubling the size of Jamestown,” she said. Gumerson said residents already are dealing with “poisonous water conditions” from the Randleman Watershed.

“We demand better,” Gumerson said. “I urge you to look at the Jamestown government very closely, as they’re not representing the residents.”

Greensboro resident Cheryl Pratt said her city is doing something good that could be derailed by proposed state legislation.

“The city is trying to write new rules on short-term rentals … to make sure that folks can have these businesses but yet not impact neighborhoods (so) that entire streets disappear and become mini-hotels,” said Pratt, who lives in a neighborhood near downtown.

“It's very frustrating to be working on this project with the city and then find our legislators at the state level are working against us and trying to make it to where cities are not allowed to regulate short-term rentals."

David Wharton, president of the Dunleath Neighborhood Association, agreed. “Please let local government do its job and please keep big state government off our backs,” he said.

Elma Hairston, President of the High Point NAACP, advocated for raising the average wage in North Carolina.

“People deserve to have a decent standard of living,” she said. “I have traveled across the country in my business endeavors and North Carolina is branded the cheap labor state. I don’t like hearing that."

Beverly Bard of High Point asked the legislators to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which would put equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex in the U.S. Constitution.

Mary Nelle Smith of the Criminal Justice Roundtable of the League of Women Voters urged officials to support legislation that would eliminate bail on people charged with Level III misdemeanors and get rid of fines for failure to appear appear in court.

Other speakers supported Medicaid expansion and more funding for school psychologists, social workers and nurses. Residents also sought support for more affordable housing, epilepsy awareness and Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises.