SUMMERFIELD — Mayor Tim Sessoms and town council members held an emergency meeting Saturday about concerns that a local developer may seek legislative help to de-annex his property for a master planned development.

"It has come to Council's attention that State legislation is in motion that would greatly alter the heart of Summerfield," according to a statement posted on the town's website. "The proposed State bill aims to de-annex (remove from corporate limits) a substantial part of our town, and it involves properties owned by Mr. David Couch."

The town council recently voted 4-1 to turn down Couch's request for an amendment that would have paved the way for Couch’s plans to build Villages of Summerfield Farms on nearly 1,000 acres stretching from Summerfield Road to Interstate 73. The planned development community would include apartments, cottages, townhouses, traditional and estate homes, as well as small stores and restaurants.

Saturday's emergency meeting included a closed session to consult with an attorney, according to the meeting agenda posted on the town's website.

While a specific bill was not cited in the town's statement, the message contends NC Sen. Phil Berger is "knowledgeable about this effort."

"I don't know if the plans submitted by a local developer should or should not be approved by the local board," Berger said in a statement provided by his office Monday.

"What I do know is the Triad is attracting billions of dollars in new economic development, and as our area continues to grow, additional housing is urgently needed so the nurses, teachers, first responders and construction workers our area relies on can live in the communities they serve."

When asked to respond to the town's statement, David Couch declined to specifically answer whether he was pursuing any of the actions mentioned.

“What I can say is, for 25 years, the Summerfield Town Council has adopted zoning policies that have served to exclude residents of modest means, and they’ve done so with great effect," Couch said in a statement.

Couch said although Summerfield abuts Greensboro, Summerfield’s median income is over twice as high and its proportion of Black residents is 90% lower.

“The Town Council has even sacrificed basic environmental and safety best-management practices and standards to maintain its exclusivity. Summerfield is the largest town in North Carolina without sewer and water service, even though I’ve offered to bring this infrastructure at no cost to existing residents except any extension and hookup fee," Couch said. "The Town continues to ignore this beneficial offer in their exploration of opportunities and alternatives to supply the town with water for fire suppression and clean, plentiful domestic drinking water."

"We desperately need more housing supply, especially with the successful job recruitment efforts by many, and the billions of dollars in economic development in the immediate vicinity," Couch said.

Sessoms said in the town's statement that he would be "disappointed" if Couch pursues a path to "de-annex" his property instead of working through the town's development ordinances to provide housing and amenities that residents want.

"Removing a substantial core of Summerfield would be detrimental for our residents," according to the statement, which said the town has fairly considered The Villages of Summerfield Farms project thus far.

"Following an emergency meeting of Council, town leaders are opposed to any de-annexation," Sessoms said in the posted statement. "If this proposed legislation gains traction and continues to move forward, a provision should be included to require a referendum so that our 12,000 citizens can be heard."

Sessoms said Monday he's not aware of any specific proposed legislation at this time, but expressed concern about add-ons to existing bills.

"It could happen very quickly," said Sessoms, which is why he said he is encouraging local residents to contact lawmakers to express their views. "We have not approved apartments. That's what it comes down to."

Couch's latest proposal reduced the number of apartments — the most controversial part of his plan — from 1,200 to 600. Still, residents criticized the CEO of Blue Ridge Cos. and his development.

Couch, who has lived in Summerfield for more than 20 years, recently told the News & Record that he’s not ready to give up his dream. “We’re going to continue to work to find a way.”