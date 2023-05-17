GREENSBORO — City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba is asking for a 4-cent property tax rate increase in next year’s budget.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Jaiyeoba unveiled a $749.5 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 that would include boosting employee pay.

The property tax rate would increase to 67.25 cents per $100 of property value. For a property assessed at $250,000, that would carry a $1,681.25 tax bill — an increase of $93.25 over the present tax rate.

The proposed spending plan is an 8.8% increase over the current budget of $688 million.

Much of the increase in general fund spending is attributed to previous pay increases for the city’s 3,300 workers approved by the City Council. And as the city struggles to attract and keep employees — especially in the areas of public safety and field operations — more salary increases are included in the new budget.

Jaiyeoba suggests a salary increase of 10.6% for all police officers beginning in September and increasing the starting salaries for officers by 13.1% to $52,459 annually.

He also recommends a 4% increase for firefighters beginning in December. Starting salaries for firefighters would increase 6.4% to $47,812 annually.

In addition, eligible city employees would receive an average of 4% merit increases and 4% step increases.

The minimum wage for all city employees would increase to $17 an hour from $15.91. Under this proposal, annual earnings for the city’s lowest-paid employees would rise from $33,097 to $35,360.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she would like to see the minimum wage increased to at least $18, if not the $20 requested by city employees.

“That’s not too much of a varying difference,” she said.

The budget includes 44.5 new positions, nearly half of which Jaiyeoba said would be devoted to development review, such as permitting and fire inspections.

However, the city would — at least temporarily — decrease police officer positions by 30 to fund a pay boost for existing officers, an idea recommended by Chief John Thompson.

The city currently has 659 police officer positions. However, Budget Director Jon Decker said about 115 of those are unfilled.

Jaiyeoba said once the city increases salaries, “I’m sure those vacancies will gradually be filled."

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said the City Council voted May 2 to set the starting salary at $57,000 for police officers, noting that at least one other municipality is paying $60,000.

“I know we don’t want to get into this wage war,” she said. “But I certainly don’t want to lose any more officers. And I have a fear that if we don’t try to stick … to what we suggested in May … that we are going to be at crisis level.”

Overall, compensation for existing employees is 9% higher, according to the proposed budget.

The proposal also includes $5 million to address cost increases for items such as diesel fuel and other supplies.

Council members will have a series of budget work sessions in the coming weeks before a public hearing on June 6. The council is scheduled to adopt its budget on June 20. The new fiscal year begins July 1.