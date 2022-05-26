Temple Emanuel cancels tonight's candidate forum for mayor, council races

GREENSBORO — Tonight's forum with candidates for mayor and Greensboro City Council has been canceled.

Mayoral candidate Justin Outling was diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said.

The forum has been rescheduled to June 8.

The forum will focus on two of the races for the city's July 26 general election — mayor and District 4.

Bill O'Neil with WXII-Channel 12 will serve as moderator at the forum, which was organized by the Temple Emanuel Social Action Committee.

Here's who is expected to attend the rescheduled forum:

Mayor's race: Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Councilman Justin Outling.

District 4: City Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann and Thurston Reeder.

Masks are required. Register at www.tegreensboro.org/upcomingevents. The forum will also be livestreamed on Temple Emanuel's Facebook page.