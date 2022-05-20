Temple Emanuel to hold mayor, council candidate forum on Thursday. See who is set to appear.

GREENSBORO — Candidates for mayor and Greensboro City Council will take part in a candidate forum Thursday at Temple Emanuel.

The forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, according to information posted on Temple Emanuel's website. It focuses on three of the races for the city's July 26 general election — mayor, District 4 and District 5.

Bill O'Neil with WXII-Channel 12 will serve as moderator at the forum, which was organized by the Temple Emanuel Social Action Committee.

Here's who is lined up to attend:

Mayor's race: Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Councilman Justin Outling.

District 4: City Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann and Thurston Reeder.

District 5: City Councilwoman Tammi Thurm and former City Councilman Tony Wilkins.

Masks are required. Register at www.tegreensboro.org/upcomingevents. The forum will also be livestreamed on Temple Emanuel's Facebook page.