GREENSBORO — Guilford County leaders voted late Thursday to terminate a multi-million dollar contract with Samet Corp. "due to a change in the working relationship."

After meeting with their attorney in a closed-door session for more than two hours, Guilford County commissioners voted 8-0 to cancel Samet's contract to demolish the old jail downtown and build the Guilford County Law Enforcement Administration Building. Commissioner James Upchurch was not present for the vote.

Commissioners' Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston would not specifically say what lead to the cancellation of the contract.

Suzanne Turner, a spokeswoman for Samet, said the company did not have an immediate comment and would release a statement this morning.

The project, which was estimated to cost nearly $24 million, is nearing the end of phase one. The county will conduct a competitive bid process for the remaining phases.

It's unclear when work will restart on the project and how the contract cancellation will affect its cost.

The old jail, which was built in 1975, is being mostly demolished to make room for a new law enforcement center. The basement and first floor will be renovated and a new second floor added to the 41,000-square-foot center. The facility will allow the sheriff’s office to combine its administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space. Tunnels between the jail and the courthouse already have been rerouted.

The Otto Zenke building, where the sheriff's administrative offices are currently housed, will be demolished and that site will be turned into a parking lot.

Turner, Johnny Sigers, Samet's director of diversity and inclusion, and attorney Justin Outling sat through the 5½-hour meeting Thursday, which ended shortly after 11 p.m. Outling, a partner with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and a former Greensboro City Council member, said he is representing Samet.

The motion to cancel the contract cited two clauses, one of which allows the county — with seven days' notice — to cancel without cause prior to the execution of the guaranteed maximum price agreement. Such an agreement would have set the highest amount the county would have paid for the project.

The other clause says as a termination fee, the county will pay Samet for work properly completed through the termination date.

County spokesman Eddi Cabrera Blanco said the jail project is the only contract Samet currently has with the county.