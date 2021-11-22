Thanksgiving holiday closings

Megan Garner, the former town manager of Rural Hall, is starting her new job as city manager for Graham on Monday. Also on Monday, a lawsuit might be filed by her former employer over an undisclosed six-figure severance package she received. This is just the latest in the turmoil that is ever-evolving in Rural Hall swirling around allegations that $1.5 million vanished from town coffers. But a town audit says no money was missing, but other questions remain, including how much Garner was paid in a settlement agreement.