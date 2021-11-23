 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving holiday closings
Thanksgiving holiday closings

Federal offices: Closed Thursday

State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

ABC stores: Closed Thursday

Schools: Remote learning today. Closed Wednesday through Friday.

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO on Thursday and no HEAT service Wednesday through Sunday. On Friday, GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a Saturday schedule.

High Point Transit: No service Thursday. Normal service Friday.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is on Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Related to this story

Turmoil continues in Rural Hall as lawsuit looms.
Local Government

Turmoil continues in Rural Hall as lawsuit looms.

Megan Garner, the former town manager of Rural Hall, is starting her new job as city manager for Graham on Monday. Also on Monday, a lawsuit might be filed by her former employer over an undisclosed six-figure severance package she received. This is just the latest in the turmoil that is ever-evolving in Rural Hall swirling around allegations that $1.5 million vanished from town coffers. But a town audit says no money was missing, but other questions remain, including how much Garner was paid in a settlement agreement. 

