 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thanksgiving holiday closings

  • 0

From battling crowds at the grocery store to prepping your home, Thanksgiving dinner may just be one of the most stressful events if you’re hosting it! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has tips to make it better.

Federal offices: Closed Thursday.

State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

ABC stores: Closed Thursday.

Schools: Closed Wednesday-Friday.

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO on Thursday. On Friday, GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a weekend schedule.

High Point Transit: No service Thursday. Normal service Friday.

People are also reading…

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is on Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert