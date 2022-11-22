Thanksgiving holiday closings

Federal offices: Closed Thursday
State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
ABC stores: Closed Thursday
Schools: Closed Wednesday-Friday
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO on Thursday. On Friday, GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a weekend schedule.
High Point Transit: No service Thursday. Normal service Friday.
People are also reading…
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is on Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.
High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.