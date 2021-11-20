Thanksgiving holiday closings

Federal offices: Closed Thursday
State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
ABC stores: Closed Thursday
Schools: Remote learning Monday and Tuesday. Closed Wednesday through Friday.
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO on Thursday and no HEAT service Wednesday through Sunday. On Friday, GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a Saturday schedule.
High Point Transit: No service Thursday. Normal service Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is on Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.
High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
