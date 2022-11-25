 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanksgiving holiday closings

Federal offices: Open Friday.

State offices: Closed Friday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.

High Point city offices: Closed Friday.

County offices: Closed Friday.

ABC stores: Open Friday.

Schools: Closed Friday.

Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a weekend schedule Friday.

High Point Transit: Normal service Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday’s collection was Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

