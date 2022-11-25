Thanksgiving holiday closings

Federal offices: Open Friday.
State offices: Closed Friday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.
High Point city offices: Closed Friday.
County offices: Closed Friday.
ABC stores: Open Friday.
Schools: Closed Friday.
Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a weekend schedule Friday.
High Point Transit: Normal service Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Thursday’s collection was Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.
High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.