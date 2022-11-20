 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanksgiving holiday closings

Thanksgiving holiday closings Federal offices: Closed Thursday

State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

ABC stores: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed Wednesday-Friday

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or Access GSO on Thursday. On Friday, GTA and Access GSO both will operate on a weekend schedule.

High Point Transit: No service Thursday. Normal service Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is on Wednesday. Normal collection Friday.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

