The moment of redistricting truth is here for the Greensboro City Council

GREENSBORO — After months of discussion and research, the Greensboro City Council will have to make its decision: Whether to moderately change the five districts where voters elect council members or dramatically redraw the lines to reflect a map similar to the one of 20 years ago.

Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census is released and the city learns whether its populations have shifted away from the "ideal" district that is created by dividing the new population figures by the number of districts.

A deviation of more or less than 5 percentage points can trigger a mandatory redistricting. But Greensboro officials are taking this opportunity to rebalance populations that are a little bit under or a little bit over the ideal so that districts are as closely aligned as they can be.

Five members of the Greensboro City Council are elected in districts and four, including the mayor, are elected citywide. District representatives can often be among the most emphatic members because they represent specific constituencies in the city.