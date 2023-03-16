GREENSBORO — Everyone agrees that the roads near Lawndale Shopping Center are confusing, congested and downright dangerous.

“The amount of accidents and traffic situations that we see from here is monumental,” said Austin Getzelman, co-owner of Acme Comics at 2150 Lawndale Drive.

Carina Cole, manager of the thrift shop Hannah’s Bridge a few doors down, agreed.

“Just to watch the chances that people are taking to either get into this parking lot or to even get across the (Lawndale-Cornwallis Drive) intersection — it’s immensely dangerous,” she said. “Older clients are not comfortable riding in that area and some of them ask for detours."

And while relief remains a long way off, at least it appears to be on the way.

Transportation officials plan to reconfigure streets in the area of Battleground Avenue, Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace — and they want public input on what needs to occur.

“We know that there's a lot of interest in addressing some of the long-standing concerns of this corridor,” said Hanna Cockburn, the city's director of transportation.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is paying $100,000 to gather public comments about the reconfiguration and to do initial design work. The entire project is estimated to cost $59 million.

WANT TO GO? What: Two public input sessions for the design of the Battleground-Lawndale-Westover reconfiguration When: March 27, 2-4 p.m. (business and property owners) and 5-7 p.m. (general public) Where: Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2100 Fernwood Drive Information: www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT

People can offer their comments at a March 27 meeting or online through the city of Greensboro’s website.

“This gives us an opportunity to engage with people who care about this … early on in the process to get their thoughts, ideas and concerns,” Cockburn said, “so those can be addressed and incorporated as we redesign and reimagine what this corridor can look like.”

The area is cited in the city’s “high injury network,” which includes road segments where the worst crashes occur, city spokeswoman Amanda Lehmert said.

Those crashes take another toll — in the form of downed power lines.

Asphalt jungle Traffic moves along Battleground Avenue near Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace — an area the city considers a “high injury network.”

“Within the past six months, I know the lights have burned down at least maybe a half dozen times,” Cole said.

Just last week, Getzelman said the shopping center and other businesses along the corridor were without power for five or six hours because of a traffic crash. “As a small business, that has an impact,” he said.

But the prospect of road construction to fix the corridor presents another problem.

“My biggest concern is, while they're doing it, how much of an impact is it going to have on people accessing our shopping center,” Getzelman said.

Cole feels the same way.

“I’m for it,” she said, “but it depends on how long it will be.”

That sentiment is not lost on Cockburn.

“We are sensitive to that,” she said. “This is an important transit corridor and we need to maintain transit access through the area as well.”

Strategies employed may include shifting lanes, completing the work in stages and keeping closures short while complex construction is being done.

The state has not approved funding for the project, and the roadwork likely would not start for another seven or eight years, Cockburn said.

And with the future A&Y Greenway traversing the area, Cockburn said those road crossings will be especially important.

“The ability to better serve all roadway users, including bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users, is a really important outcome for this project,” she said.

Getzelman said one of his employees — an avid runner — has endured several close calls. “He talks about how he's almost been hit by cars multiple times in this area,” Getzelman said. “I think it's long overdue that they began to address this.”