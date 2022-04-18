'This was his decision': Greensboro Police Chief Brian James will retire in May

GREENSBORO — Brian James, the city's chief of police, is retiring effective May 31.

"This was his decision," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. "He was not asked to leave."

An email from City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba sent to Vaughan and the City Council informed them of James' decision. It said in part: "Chief James has been dedicated to the city of Greensboro since Feb. 16, 1996, and was promoted to police chief in January 2020. ... Prior to, and since my arrival as city manager on Feb. 1, Chief James has been a phenomenal team member. In our regular communication, he demonstrates a unique passion for his job and genuine support for our police officers. His ideas and stellar leadership will be missed."

According to Jaiyeoba, Teresa Biffle will be the interim chief while the search for James' replacement begins "in earnest."

Vaughan said she spoke with James and she was disappointed that he was leaving.

"We talked about the importance of family and the toll that it takes," Vaughan said.

Vaughan said the 52-year-old James "has left a great legacy."

"Morale is better with his officers and staff and he's put the department in a good place for the next chief."

"He has brought so many good initiatives," Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said, mentioning the summer jobs program for youth and the department's behavioral health response team with pairs police officers and mental health counselors in responding to certain calls. "Everything he has brought has been solely for the betterment of Greensboro and public safety," Abuzuaiter said.

James grew up in Greensboro, attended Page High School and graduated from N.C. A&T. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

James promised when he was appointed to hold community meetings to listen to ideas from the public for what he can do to lead the police department. He said the police department must think differently and create new strategies to fight crime as a large city like Greensboro evolves.

At his first public meeting on Jan. 22, 2020, James asked audience members that if they're treated unfairly, to let him know.

"I want to make sure that with each interaction, we treat people with dignity and respect," he said.

The audience at that forum, the majority of whom were black, sought a commitment from James to implement change that would filter throughout the ranks of the department.

