Thurm easily wins reelection over Wilkins in District 5 rematch

GREENSBORO — Incumbent Tammi Thurm easily won reelection Tuesday night in a race for a City Council seat that looked at one point as if it might go down to the wire.

The race was a rematch, pitting former longtime council member Tony Wilkins against Thurm, who beat him for the District 5 seat in 2017 by 459 votes.

In the May primary, Thurm was the top vote-getter — but not by much. In that three-way primary race, Thurm got nearly 46% of the vote, Wilkins took 42% and a third candidate, Robert Bodenhamer, got about 12%.

It wasn’t nearly that close after the votes were counted late Tuesday night. With all 108 precincts reporting, Thurm handily won — with 56% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.

“We are excited and very relieved,” Thurm said after the tally.

Now, with this challenge to her seat finally decided, she’s looking ahead.

“I think we just need to all pull together to make some good things happen,” Thurm said.

The District 5 contest was among the more higher profile council races during Tuesday’s municipal general elections — campaigns that were supposed to have been waged last year.

But that didn’t happen.

New population numbers needed for potential redistricting from the U.S. Census Bureau were delayed by a combination of politics and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all led to a muggy Tuesday and an unusual election for residents, who braved weird timing, temperatures and thunderstorms to vote.

The administrator of a Greensboro law firm, Thurm entered the race in 2017 saying she wanted to make the city, where she had lived for 40 years, a community of possibilities for everyone.

“I think the voters see me show up in their neighborhoods and they see me respond and get involved with their issues,” Thurm said. “I think they appreciate my responsiveness and my sincerity.”

She has served as the president of the Greensboro Jewish Federation’s Women’s Executive Cabinet, the vice president and women’s campaign chair of the Greensboro Jewish Federation, the treasurer of the Triad Association of Legal Administrators, a fellow at the North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership and a member of the Greensboro Minimum Housing Commission and the board of B’nai Shalom Day School.

Thurm said she filed for reelection because the council has made some great progress in the last four years on key issues, especially economic development and housing.

Wilkins, who touted himself as a fiscal conservative, said he is most passionate about improving public safety and making Greensboro a more business-friendly city.

Wilkins was appointed to fill the open the seat in 2012 and won elections in 2013 and 2015. Wilkins said he’s lived in Greensboro his entire life, raised a family and operated a small business here for over 35 years.