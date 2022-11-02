Tired of all the abandoned shopping carts? See what Greensboro is doing about it.

GREENSBORO — To address the proliferation of abandoned shopping carts in the city, officials have struck an agreement with retailers to get them back in their rightful spots.

For at least 90 days, the city will take citizen complaints about the abandoned carts and turn that information over to retailers so they can retrieve them. For now, the agreement heads off a proposed ordinance change that would have required establishments with more than 10 shopping carts “to develop and implement a specific plan to retrieve its shopping carts that are found throughout the city.”

Residents can call 336-373-2723 to report abandoned carts and are asked to note, if possible, what retailer appears to own the cart.

"This is an ongoing problem," City Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. "It's particularly bad in District 5 in the Wendover region and I am hopeful this will begin to address that problem."

The agreement came after city officials held a conference call with the N.C. Retailers Association and representatives of several big-box stores to discuss the problem, Thurm said. She recently observed between 35 and 40 carts at one location, many of which appeared to have sat there for a long time, she added.

In other action Tuesday:

• The council unanimously agreed to amend an ordinance allowing taxicab drivers to increase their rates. The change allows a $1 increase for the drop rate (the first 1/7 mile) to $3.80; a 10-cent increase to 40 cents for each additional 1/7th of a mile; and a 10-cent increase to 40 cents for each minute of wait time. The city sets the maximum for taxicab rates and charges.

City staff recommended the increase, noting that taxicab drivers have not had a rate increase since 2008. Many drivers have gone out of business, the city said, especially after the state-required insurance rates nearly tripled in late 2017. Each taxicab is independently owned and operated.

• The council accepted a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and partnering agencies for violence intervention and prevention programs. The three-year grant program will focus on those at high risk for violence and intends to improve relations between residents and law enforcement. It will provide for contracted employees, such as caseworkers, community connectors, health workers and a trauma worker.

"This is a grant that was only awarded to six communities throughout the nation," interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle told the council. "It's a great thing for the city."