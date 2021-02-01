Triad hospitals shift COVID-19 vaccination schedules to adhere to recommendations by state health officials

For example, Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, estimated Thursday that between 25% and 30% of the vaccine being administered by the county health department is going to individuals who don't reside in the county.

Improvement

North Carolina is listed at 19th in the country — at 7.4% — for percentage of its population having received a first dose of vaccine, according to Sunday's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state is ranked sixth for total doses administered at 950,688, which are 800,782 first doses and 149,906 second doses. That's 67% out of 1.42 million doses NCDHHS has distributed.

By comparison, on Jan. 22 North Carolina ranked 35th in percentage of population vaccinated at 5.3%, and 38th in percentage of doses used at 51%.

NCDHHS shared with vaccine providers this week a new two-part process composed of a baseline statewide allocation of 90,000 doses and a set-aside allocation of 55,000 doses.

The set-aside allocation will focus on: counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income; higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older; and received less doses per population in previous weeks.