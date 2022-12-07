'Triad Today' public affairs program gets streaming slot

GREENSBORO — Longtime public affairs show "Triad Today" will now be available on demand via streaming channel WFMY+.

The first show will be available on WFMY-Channel 2's streaming site on Thursday, according to Jim Longworth, who started the show in 2002 as a locally produced, weekly public affairs program.

New episodes air at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on WXLV-Channel 45 and 11 a.m. Sunday on WMYV-Channel 48.

The program, hosted by Longworth, has received the Spectrum of Democracy Award and has been recognized by Congress for its contribution to the public.

The show has featured such celebrities as The Rev. Jesse Jackson and golf legend Arnold Palmer as well as community leaders. And every election cycle Longworth does a series of interviews with candidates for state and federal offices.

“This is a homecoming for me because my first job at a commercial television station was with WFMY 49 years ago,” Longworth, who also produces “Triad Today,” said in a news release. “It’s an honor to once again be a part of the WFMY family.”

Larry Audas, WFMY's president and general manager, said in the release that Longworth and "Triad Today" have "long been in touch with the news and newsmakers in our community.”

“We’re very pleased to connect all of that timely content with our audiences, especially on our new streaming channel WFMY+,” Audas said.

Viewers can watch live and on-demand programs, including the latest local news and weather on the WFMY+ streaming app, which can be downloaded for free and is available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.