GREENSBORO — The city plans to launch a free trolley service downtown this summer and it wants help selecting a name for it.

The trolley will operate along the Elm Street corridor seven days a week from morning until as late as midnight, according to a news release from the city. Arrival frequency will average between 5 and 7 minutes.

Residents are encouraged to submit names for the trolley service by visiting ridegta.com or through GTA’s Twitter/Facebook (@gtaheat) or Instagram (@gtaheatbus) pages before May 8.

Trolley stops will include the South Elm Street/Union Square area, Tanger Center, Center City Park, and the LoFi (Lower Fisher) Park area, as well as several major downtown employers. The route also will connect with several existing Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) routes, the city said.

GTA will operate the four “trackless” trolley vehicles, which are refurbished diesel-powered buses with an exterior design that mimics the classic, rubber-tired trolleys last seen in the Gate City in the 19th century.

A trolley-bell sound will announce arrivals at specially marked trolley stops.

Pre-recorded internal announcements will point out local landmarks and points of interest, GTA spokesman Kevin Elwood said.

The vehicles’ interiors are decorated with transit maps from the 1940s, when both rail-bound and trackless trolleys operated along the corridor.

The pilot program seeks to improve downtown mobility with less dependence on cars.

City voters approved the first $90,000 for the project in 2019 during Cycle 3 of Greensboro’s Participatory Budgeting process. That process allows residents to determine how to spend $500,000 in city funds — $100,000 per city council district.

The City Council approved another $1 million earlier this year from its American Rescue Plan funds to support the trolley service.

All submissions to name the service become the property of the city and may be used in full or in part, the city's release said.