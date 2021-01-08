Update: Guilford County adds more staff, online portal, extra call-in hours this weekend for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann asked residents to be patient as the county works to streamline the process amid such high demand.

“I am encouraged to see that so many members of our community are taking steps to ensure that they are properly vaccinated, as this is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Guilford County," Vann said in the release.

As the state moves to the remaining phases of distribution, the county will expand its vaccination clinics.

Those who get vaccinated at the clinics will be scheduled for another appointment for the second shot. Both vaccines approved for use in the United States require a second dose to be fully effective.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials asked that only those eligible in this phase of the vaccination schedule call for an appointment.

Click here for more information about the state's planned rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Updated 10:57 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's vaccination appointment phone line is back up and running, however, there's a long wait time.