Urban and rural N.C. were already divided. The 2020 election pushed them farther apart.

Beck, a housing contractor, said he'd lost jobs throughout the 1990s to workers who'd arrived from Mexico and were willing to work for cheap. "They phased us Americans out," he said. Ward, 60, lost his job in 2003 when a textile plant in Bladen County shut down and moved overseas. He'd made a good salary as the plant's maintenance manager, he said, and he had good benefits. And then one day "it went to Pakistan," he said.

Since, he's been in and out of jobs and is now looking for work again. Ward and Beck and others who came through Betty Carol's on Thursday look at the more urban parts of the state and don't understand how people there could have supported Biden. Compared to Robeson County, places like Raleigh and Charlotte might as well be in a different country.

"The left has gone way left," Beck said.

He comes to the diner three or four times a week, and said it's home to the best breakfast in town. It has been here for 18 years and, for now, has survived hurricanes and now the pandemic. Betty Carol's hasn't changed much over the years, even if Robeson County has undergone a transformation unlike few places in the state. Beck doesn't see it changing back any time soon.

"Robeson County will be red for a long time," he said.

A neighbor to Wake, and its opposite