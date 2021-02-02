Vaccination appointments for this week filled up within 2 hours, Guilford County officials say

GREENSBORO — Within two hours this morning, Guilford County filled up all of the COVID-19 vaccination appointments it had for clinics later this week, officials said.

The county began taking appointments via phone or online at 8 a.m. and had filled all available slots by 10 a.m., the county said in a news release.

The county had about 5,000 openings available for this round of vaccinations, which were open to health care workers and anyone 65 or older.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Find out about future vaccine availability at www.healthyguilford.com or subscribe for text messages by texting GC19 to 888777 for updates in English or GC19S to 888777 for updates in Spanish.

Vaccination appointments will reopen when a new dosage allotment is received from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccination appointments can be made:

At www.healthyguilford.com.

By phone at 336-641-7944, Option 2.