Vaccine appointments resume Tuesday, Guilford County health department says

GREENSBORO — Registration resumes Tuesday morning for COVID-19 vaccinations, with clinics planned for three days next week, county health officials said Friday.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday. About 5,000 appointments are available, the Guilford County Division of Public Health said in a news release.
Those eligible to get vaccinated include health care workers and anyone 65 or older.
Appointments can be scheduled at www.healthyguilford.com or 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until all appointment slots have been filled.
There are no walk-in appointments available at the vaccination clinics, which will take place Thursday-Saturday at three sites next week:
- Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro.
- High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.
- Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.