Vaughan announces she will seek reelection as mayor of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — With the statement "I love Greensboro," Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared Saturday she is running for another four-year term as mayor.
Vaughan, who was first elected in 2013, faces at least one challenger in City Councilman Justin Outling, who was the first candidate to announce in December.
Vaughan said her decision to seek reelection has evolved over the past year as a pandemic, economic crisis and racial unrest have roiled Greensboro and posed some of the biggest challenges she has faced in the past eight years.
"This term has been like no other," she said in an interview. "We have had a tornado, we've had flooding, we've been faced with a pandemic and all of these issues involved with the pandemic, and I am most qualified to lead us out of this," she said. She added that she has built relationships to help the city with the economy, health challenges and racial unrest that surged this past summer in the wake of the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white officer while in police custody.
"I have built up relationships over many, many years," she said. "I also got on council after the last recession and saw what it took to rebuild an economy and have worked hard over the years to make sure it was an inclusive economy."
Just last month Vaughan and City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy championed reinstatement of ordinances that restore protections against discrimination locally for LGBTQ people in employment and housing.
Vaughan did not point to any signature achievement during her nearly eight years as mayor, but said her work has added up to the fundamentals needed to see Greensboro into a new era of post-pandemic prosperity.
While mayor, Vaughan presided over the financing and construction of the $93 million Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, two planned parking decks downtown and a variety of economic development incentives including city water and sewer support for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Randolph County.
With cruel timing, the pandemic forced an indefinite postponement of the planned opening of the Tanger Center last March and Vaughan was forced to consider more urgent needs like mask distributions, a citywide stay-at-home order and later regulations to enforce occupancy and masking at local businesses that violated her COVID-19 orders.
During the pandemic, the city's homicide rate soared to 61 deaths in 2020 in stark contrast to the City Council's goal of reducing violent crime over the next two years.
And policing issues, in the wake of Floyd's death, have moved to the forefront with Vaughan strongly supporting new resources for the Greensboro Police Department as it seeks to mitigate violent crime.
Still, police controversy has cast a shadow during the past two years after a Black man died in police custody in September 2018. The hogtying death of Marcus Smith on a downtown street has come up at nearly every City Council meeting since body-worn camera videos from police officers who were there were released in late 2018.
Smith's family has sued the city for wrongful death in federal court and a group of activists has regularly called on the city to settle the case. Vaughan has expressed interest in doing so during council meetings, but so far the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement.
Vaughan, who will be 60 this month, posted a video on her Facebook page Saturday morning declaring her candidacy and saying Valentine's Day weekend was the right time to do so because of her love for Greensboro.
"I love this city and the issues that are important to you are also important to me, such as health, safety, economic recovery and housing. Values of equality, compassion, fairness. All things that strengthen the city we love," she said in the recorded statement.
Vaughan faces a determined challenge from Outling, a two-term council member who entered the race with significant endorsements including Republican real estate developer Marty Kotis and pioneering Democrats Henry and Shirley Frye. Henry Frye served as the state's first African American Supreme Court justice. Former Mayor Jim Melvin has also endorsed Outling.