Vaughan announces she will seek reelection as mayor of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — With the statement "I love Greensboro," Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared Saturday she is running for another four-year term as mayor.

Vaughan, who was first elected in 2013, faces at least one challenger in City Councilman Justin Outling, who was the first candidate to announce in December.

Vaughan said her decision to seek reelection has evolved over the past year as a pandemic, economic crisis and racial unrest have roiled Greensboro and posed some of the biggest challenges she has faced in the past eight years.

"This term has been like no other," she said in an interview. "We have had a tornado, we've had flooding, we've been faced with a pandemic and all of these issues involved with the pandemic, and I am most qualified to lead us out of this," she said. She added that she has built relationships to help the city with the economy, health challenges and racial unrest that surged this past summer in the wake of the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white officer while in police custody.

"I have built up relationships over many, many years," she said. "I also got on council after the last recession and saw what it took to rebuild an economy and have worked hard over the years to make sure it was an inclusive economy."