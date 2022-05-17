Vaughan, Outling advance in Greensboro's mayoral race

GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan and District 3 Councilman Justin Outling will battle it out for the mayoral seat in the July 26 general election, according to complete and unofficial results.

With all 165 precincts counted, Vaughan had captured nearly 45% of the votes, followed by Outling with slightly more than 35%. Only the top two candidates advance to the city’s general election.

Attorney Mark Cummings came in third with more than 10% and commercial designer Eric Robert garnered slightly less than 10% of the votes.

The mayor serves a four-year term and receives an annual salary of $30,932.

“I am very pleased with the results,” said Vaughan, who watched the election results while eating pizza with a small group family and friends. “It shows that our positive message message worked.”

Outling, who hosted an election party at Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast, said he thought the vote totals showed a weakening in support for Vaughan’s leadership as mayor.

“I feel good about where we are right now,” said Outling, 39, adding he thinks can win over voters who supported Cummings and Robert. “I think this shows voters are ready for new leadership in the city.”

Cummings and Robert could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

Vaughan is running on a platform of improving public safety, economic development and jobs, affordable housing and maintaining Greensboro’s quality of life. She touted her role in bringing Toyota, Boom Supersonic and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts during her time as mayor.

The 61-year-old is seeking her fourth term as mayor and was first elected to the position in 2013. She also served four terms as a councilwoman. A real estate broker with Allen Tate Realtors, Vaughan is divorced with two sons and a daughter.

Outling, law partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, is seeking his first term as mayor. He is married with a son, 10, and daughter, 9.

He was appointed to the City Council in June 2015 and twice won reelection to the seat. Outling is running on a platform that he will provide effective leadership, a safer city and grow Greensboro’s economy.

Vaughan has questioned if Outling can be effective as mayor because his law firm works on behalf of the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation. Outling recuses himself from voting on contracts involving the site because of his firm’s relationship with the foundation.

Outling has criticized Vaughan for voting in 2019 to turn down a $250,000 Department of Justice grant to the cities of Greensboro and High Point and Guilford County because of concerns the conditions of the grant might force law enforcement to turn over immigration status information to federal officials. The mayor voted along with the full council to accept a similar grant the following year after hearing the police department did not collect such information.

Cummings, 40, hoped to return to public life after serving as a Guilford County District Court judge and running unsuccessfully for Guilford County Superior Court judge in 2018. He was at his twin daughters’ kindergarten graduation when election returns first started rolling in early Tuesday evening.

Cummings served as a District Court judge from 2016 until March 2019, when then-N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley suspended him amid reports of misconduct. Cummings agreed to resign his District Court seat in late 2019 and never run for judicial office again, though he denies the allegations.

Robert (pronounced row-bear), 57, was making his first bid for political office. A partner and commercial designer at QUB Studios, Robert ran on a platform of bringing transparency and creative problem-solving to city government. In April, he filed lawsuit against the city to compel it to promptly turn over public records, including those regarding gun shows at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.