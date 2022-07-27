Vaughan reelected mayor by narrow margin; Outling won't concede 'nail-biter'

GREENSBORO — While incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan believed she won Tuesday night’s election, opponent Justin Outling said he will wait until every vote is counted until conceding.

Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said an unknown number of provisional and absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday remain to be counted. Those ballots will be tallied by the end of next week, he said.

Vaughan received 43% of the votes counted Tuesday night while Outling, a City Council member, garnered 41.7%, according to complete but unofficial results. Miscellaneous write-in votes accounted for 15.2% of the vote. A third candidate, Chris Meadows, waged a late write-in campaign, but it was unknown how many votes he received.

“It was a nail-biter ... but I was pleased to win in the end,” Vaughan said.

As for the remaining votes to be counted, she said: “I guess we’ll see what happens.”

Outling said he planned to contact the State Board of Elections for more information today.

“Clearly, the vast majority of Greensboro is wanting change in the city,” he said. He pointed to the percentage of write-in votes, many possibly for the Republican Meadows.

Collicutt said the Guilford County Elections Office will audit the results of Tuesday’s vote and then present it to the state for certification within the next 10 days.

State statutes say a recount can be demanded if the difference in votes between two candidates is not more than 1% of the total votes cast.

The race “was amazingly close,” Outling said. “I think it’s a great desire of Greensboro in closing the gap between east Greensboro and west Greensboro. I’m proud of the campaign we ran, which was all volunteer.”

If ultimately declared the victor, Vaughan will serve her fourth term as mayor. She was first elected to the position in 2013. She also served four terms as a councilwoman. A real estate broker with Allen Tate Realtors, Vaughan is divorced with two sons and a daughter.

Outling currently represents District 3 on the City Council. He was appointed to the seat in June 2015 and later twice won reelection to the seat. He is married with a son, 11, and daughter, 9. He is a law partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard.

Both Vaughan and Outling campaigned hard for the position, and the unusual summer timing of Tuesday’s election likely affected voter turnout.

The mayor serves a four-year term and receives an annual salary of $30,932.