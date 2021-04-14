Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about jobs, economy during visit Monday to Greensboro, High Point

GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Triad Monday.

She will visit both Greensboro and High Point to talk about the American Jobs Plan, growing the economy and creating jobs, a White House official said.

President Joe Biden has pitched the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan as an investment in the country’s infrastructure. However, critics point out that other aspects of the bill have nothing to do with infrastructure. Along with money for roads, bridges and rail, it also tackles water projects, elderly care and broadband.

Biden wants to raise corporate taxes to pay for the plan. Not only will he have a hard time convincing Republicans, who generally oppose increasing taxes, but even some moderate Democrats are balking at that part of the plan.

Monday’s visit will be Harris’ first trip to the state since becoming vice president.

The trip is still in the planning phases so no further details were immediately available, a White House official said. More details will be released closer to the visit.

Harris last visited the area in August 2019 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination before becoming Biden’s running mate.