GREENSBORO — The Urban Loop looms large — nearly 30 feet tall — over Barbara Chauvigne’s house on Old Stage Coach Road. And, she said, it figures prominently in the flooding and noise issues she's endured.

Since the northwestern section of the loop opened near her home in 2007, Chauvigne said water runoff from the highway has made her backyard spongy.

Worried that her septic system would fail, Chauvigne said she and her husband paid to get city sewer service.

“It cost me over $10,000,” she said.

And the din from the loop east of her home compounds the noise that she already gets from Piedmont Triad International Airport to the west.

“We have water issues. We have noise issues,” said Chauvigne, who’s lived at the house for 30 years.

While transportation officials lauded the completion of the 49-mile loop last month and commuters welcomed its quick access, the roadway's effects remain troublesome for some who live nearby.

Keith Brown, who lives in The Reserve neighborhood off Lake Jeanette Road, said the noise has driven away the owls that once populated the neighborhood.

“It’s been a roaring, growling-type sound,” described Brown, who resides about a quarter-mile from the highway. The noise travels through the Whitehall neighborhood and a wooded area before it even reaches Brown’s home on Holly Springs Lane.

Brown said semi-trucks using “Jake Brakes” — a noisy decelerating mechanism — and vehicles with a straight pipe exhaust system are especially annoying.

“(Straight-pipe vehicles) get out there and they just accelerate like crazy on the high-speed area and it's just super loud,” Brown explained. “It's enough to hear when you're inside your home and … when you're outside your home, it would interrupt the conversation.”

Brown said he was made aware of plans for the road when he built his house in 2001. “But they didn’t really tell you any information that it was going to change from like a Cone Boulevard — 45 mph — to a 65, 70 (mph highway).”

It’s a sentiment echoed by residents along the Urban Loop's route many times over the years.

The original interstate design of the road, once known as Painter Boulevard, had four travel lanes when it won approval from the Federal Highway Administration in February 1995.

But traffic projections made around 2010 determined that the design was inadequate. So NCDOT added two lanes and held public hearings in 2011 to explain the change.

The highway has been the subject of numerous lawsuits over the years as it gobbled up homes and split neighborhoods, such as where Chauvigne lives. And while some residents were successful in their fight, others, like Brown and Chauvigne, are left feeling frustrated.

Many adjoining neighborhoods don’t qualify for noise walls because the homes were built after 1995, according to NCDOT. That year, plans for the loop were formally filed in Guilford County after public hearings about its design and the corridor were selected, NCDOT spokeswoman Kelce Edwards said in an email.

What noise barriers were approved are already up, Edwards said.

As for the “living wall” of vegetation that Chauvigne said she was promised, Edwards said that while NCDOT may provide landscaping along the loop, these plantings are not intended to reduce noise from cars.

“The extent of landscaping that would be needed for sound abatement could be very dense and would require a substantial amount of right-of-way,” she said.

According to Edwards, the only remaining work on the loop is installing final asphalt for some intersecting side roads, additional signs, permanent markers and interchange lighting among other things.

And while Brown, who works for a company that installs noise barriers, contends the grooved concrete on the loop is noisier than asphalt, Edwards disagreed.

“The diamond grinding actually smooths the concrete by taking out any irregularities,” she said, adding that the grooves help disperse water from the pavement.

As for her property, Chauvigne said over the years the state has installed two drainage pipes, dug a 10-foot deep retention hole, built a berm and even used a rocky barrier to stop water. Although these efforts have worked, Chauvigne said it’s not nearly enough.

“There's times it comes right over the top of the berm,” she said.

In one area of her yard, Chauvigne has placed a series of bricks to channel and slow down the water to prevent erosion.

She also worries about how the runoff affects the quality of her well water, especially since she’s been told that city water won’t be available for at least four years.

After the News & Record relayed Chauvigne’s concerns to NCDOT, Edwards said the department will take another look at the drainage on her property.

But for other issues, including those involving noise, Edwards said NCDOT is not conducting any reviews.