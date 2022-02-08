Virtual Town Hall for Greensboro City Council Districts 1 and 2 set for Thursday

GREENSBORO — Greensboro City Council members Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells will host a virtual town hall meeting for Districts 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Topics for the town hall include an introduction to the new city manager, recycling education, updates on economic development and workforce development, and neighborhood watch programs.
Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.