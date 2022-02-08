 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Town Hall for Greensboro City Council Districts 1 and 2 set for Thursday
0 Comments
top story

Virtual Town Hall for Greensboro City Council Districts 1 and 2 set for Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Greensboro City Council members Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells will host a virtual town hall meeting for Districts 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Topics for the town hall include an introduction to the new city manager, recycling education, updates on economic development and workforce development, and neighborhood watch programs.

Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert