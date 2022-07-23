Voters will choose among 6 candidates for 3 at-large seats on Greensboro City Council

GREENSBORO — Three City Council members hope to retain their at-large seats as three other candidates challenge them in Tuesday's general municipal election.

The at-large seats are held by longtime incumbents Marikay Abuzuaiter and former mayor Yvonne Johnson, as well as Hugh Holston — who was appointed by the council in September 2021 to fill a seat vacated when at-large Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy resigned that August.

Challenging them are Tracy Furman, Katie Rossabi and Linda Wilson — all newcomers to the political arena.

In the May primary, 10 candidates were narrowed to six, with Johnson getting 24.98% of the vote and Abuzuaiter securing 16.39%. Then the numbers got a bit tighter by comparison: Furman, 10.25%; Holston, 10.04%; Rossabi, 9.82%; and Wilson, 9.56%, according to official primary results.

The 2021 Greensboro municipal election cycle was delayed because of redistricting from the 2020 census. Only people who live within Greensboro's city limits can cast their votes in this election.

Marikay Abuzuaiter

Abuzuaiter, who has served on the council since 2011, encourages voters to consider her depth of experience, her community involvement and her love for assisting residents in all districts.

As restaurants struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Abuzuaiter created the Greensboro Takeout page on Facebook in an effort to help locally owned independent restaurants survive difficult economic times.

"If re-elected, I hope to continue serving the City of Greensboro and continue working hard on the initiatives I am so passionate about," she said in an email.

Those many initiatives range from supporting first-responders to often attending neighborhood association meetings across the city. To learn more about her campaign, visit votemarikay.com.

Tracy Furman

As a political newcomer, Furman wants to join the council to help creatively solve for solutions to a growing city. She is executive director of Triad Local First, a nonprofit that supports small independently owned businesses.

"I think we need to find real, long term solutions to our disparities. One of those ways is through job creation," Furman said on her campaign website. "I am a firm believer in the power of entrepreneurship and the jobs it brings."

Helping local businesses through the pandemic continues to be one of her priorities. If elected, other goals include addressing crime, affordable housing, better transportation services, beautification projects like parks, and protecting water quality and the environment.

Furman serves as a commissioner on the Minimum Housing Standards Commission and served as a member of the executive board for the Greensboro NAACP from 2018 to 2020. For details about her campaign, visit electtracyfurman.com.

Hugh Holston

Holston served as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission before he was appointed to the Council last year. He wants to continue to serve in the at-large seat, focusing on what he describes as the "Three Pillars for Progress": economic development, public safety and community engagement.

"I am a problem solver, not a politician," Holston said on his campaign website. "Over the years, I have established a track record of success building relationships, working in the community, and gaining invaluable local government experience to continue to support and benefit individuals and businesses in all of Greensboro."

Holston has spotlighted his service on a wide range of community boards, service to the city and his professional work with Lincoln Financial, AT&T and Wells Fargo. He has also emphasized his commitment to representing everyone and respecting the voices of others.

For more details about Holston's campaign and his vision of "Go B.I.G. - Believe in Greensboro," visit hughholston.com.

Yvonne Johnson

As the frontrunner after the May primary, Johnson said on her Facebook campaign page that those results assured her that residents "have faith in my ability to continue serving the citizens of Greensboro in my efforts to make this the best city in the land."

Johnson began serving on the council in 1993 and has served as mayor pro tem since 2011. She was mayor between 2007 and 2009, and mayor pro tem between 1999 and 2005. She manages One Step Further, a nonprofit that offers youth justice and mediation programs.

Johnson's civic involvement includes a long list of achievements and participation on local boards, ranging from the Greensboro Housing Coalition to the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more details about Johnson's campaign, visit facebook.com/people/Yvonne-Johnson-City-Council-at-Large.

Katie Rossabi

For Rossabi, she hopes voters will embrace that she's a newcomer to politics and appreciate her experience in retail, sales and manufacturing.

"I do not have a political background which I feel is an asset," Rossabi said on her website. "I am here to work hard for the city of Greensboro - not build my political career. For me, the City Council role is about serving the citizens of Greensboro and working to build our city into what it can be."

Rossabi said she wants to increase pay and benefits for police officers, and support police reform by experienced law enforcement. She also wants to eliminate wasteful spending and to attract new businesses by ensuring the city is safe and clean.

For more details about Rossabi and her campaign, visit katie4gcc.com.

Linda Wilson

Wilson, another political newcomer, wants voters to consider the experience she brings from years serving as executive director of student health services at N.C. A&T, and most recently as co-director of community and business partnerships for Guilford County Schools.

Much of her volunteer service over the years includes agencies that focus on health and quality of life. Her priorities to improve life for Greensboro residents include promoting economic development, providing affordable housing, and improving public safety and security for all.

"Putting what’s best for Greensboro ahead of partisanship will be my priority in the City Council," she said on her website. "I will push for continued investments in small and minority-owned businesses and will work to attract new companies to our city."

To learn more about Wilson's campaign, visit wilson4citycouncil.com.