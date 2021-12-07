Want to tell Guilford County officials how to use $104 million? Here's your chance.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents are invited to give their opinion on how the county should spend $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The federal funding is an opportunity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and invest long-term in Guilford’s future, the county said in a news release.
Eligible uses for the money include:
• Public health response
• Addressing negative economic impacts
• Premium pay for essential workers
• Replacing public sector revenue loss
• Water and sewer infrastructure
• Broadband infrastructure
Residents can provide feedback through Dec. 31 in one of the following ways:
• Take the online survey at www.publicinput.com/ARPA5;
• Text ARPA to 73224 to take the survey;
• Call 855-925-2801 and enter project code 2902 to leave a voicemail comment.
• Participate in a virtual meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The Zoom link is: https://bit.ly/SGMeeting1
Dial-In: +1 (301) 715-8592
Meeting ID: 878 0987 0534
Passcode: 749383
Registration for the virtual meeting is encouraged but not required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/SGMRegister or call (919) 706-5449 and leave your name, phone number and the meeting date and time.
To request printed or translated materials, please contact Simone Robinson at info@pppconsulting.net or (919) 706-5449.