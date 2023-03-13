Guilford County is hosting four community meetings where residents can learn more about the county’s budget process and weigh in on priorities for the almost $800 million annual county budget.

County staff will give an overview of the annual budget process and talk about economic conditions impacting the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Residents will have the opportunity to say how they think the tax money should be spent. For those unable to attend in person, all four meetings will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page.