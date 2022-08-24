 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wanted: Sheriff's office looking to hire detention officers for Guilford County jail

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Looking for a career in law enforcement?

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for detention officers to work in its jails in Greensboro and High Point. The agency is holding an information session at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the sheriff’s administrative office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

The session will include information about pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and more.

Guilford County is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for detention officers.

To sign up for the information session, call the Personnel and Training Division at 336-641-3387.

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert