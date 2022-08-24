Wanted: Sheriff's office looking to hire detention officers for Guilford County jail

GREENSBORO — Looking for a career in law enforcement?
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for detention officers to work in its jails in Greensboro and High Point. The agency is holding an information session at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the sheriff’s administrative office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
The session will include information about pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and more.
Guilford County is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for detention officers.
To sign up for the information session, call the Personnel and Training Division at 336-641-3387.