Waste of time? Some think Greensboro's process for leaf collection needs to change.

GREENSBORO — Antiquated. That’s what officials call the city’s leaf collection system.

Seen as inefficient, it’s bad for the environment and also the physical well-being of city workers.

The system includes three methods: vacuuming leaves from the curb using large trucks; collecting leaves from garbage cans; and picking up bagged leaves.

That last method in particular bothers Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson.

“I’d love to get the plastic (bags) off the table,” Wilson said. “I think that is problematic from an environmental perspective.”

It’s also labor intensive. First, city employees have to manually pick up the bags and take them to the White Street Landfill.

Laying waste In an almost neverending process, bags of leaves are dumped from a loader for a crew to separate at the White Street Landfill.

Then, the city uses day laborers to rip open the bags, dump out the leaves and throw away the plastic.

“It’s just not a good method,” Wilson said. “Near as I can tell, we’re one of the only cities still doing that in North Carolina.”

David Deel, the city’s solid waste disposal manager, said Greensboro gets about 15,000 tons of yard waste in plastic bags at the landfill. Overall, the city last year got about 33,000 tons of yard waste, he said.

Using garbage cans poses its own problems. The can’s style and size can vary, so the process isn’t automated and city workers have to manually empty them.

“People mistakenly put objects in there, or someone riding by can throw a cinderblock in and it be covered up with leaves,” said Griffin Hatchell, the city’s solid waste collections manager.

While discussing the issue with elected officials last week, Wilson said the city has received about $500,000 in workers’ compensation claims over the past three or four years.

Vacuuming leaves also has its challenges.“Many of your roads here in Greensboro are narrow,” Wilson explained. “They’re older roads and then people park on both sides and … it’s really hard to get that truck in there.”

Plus, vehicles can block the city’s access to vacuum the leaves, he said.

Another problem is that some residents rake leaves into the street — instead of the lawn’s edge as required — resulting in clogged storm drains.

Add to that delays caused by bad weather and a shortage of workers, and the city’s leaf collection process seems to go on forever. The first citywide collection finished last week. The second collection is scheduled to continue through Feb. 10, Wilson said.

“It’s one of these things that is sort of a neverending cycle and we’re doing the best we can to keep pace,” Wilson said.

A mixed bag A large pile of bagged leaves at the White Street Landfill. Each bag will have to be opened and separated by a crew of workers.

Meanwhile, he plans to present various options to the City Council in February to make the system more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Those options include using:

Biodegradable bags, which can be ground along with the leaves into compost or mulch. Hatchell said the 30-gallon bags can be found at home improvement stores and are $2.38 for a pack of five.

Leaf burrito bags, which are reusable, zip up and made of a plastic mesh. Those also are available at retail stores and cost about $85, Hatchell said. He noted that the city of Charlotte is using this method, which involves workers emptying the bags and returning them to the lawn.

Deploying 96-gallon carts provided by the city. These carts are designed to be mechanically tipped and dumped into the collection truck, which could reduce back injuries to city workers.

Though nothing has been decided, Hatchell said these other options could eventually replace the city’s vacuum trucks.

“We’ve heard the residents’ frustration when it comes to leaf collection and leaves in the street,” he said. “We’re just trying to look at some different avenues of how to help the residents and make this the most efficient and safest way possible to collect leaves and yard waste.”