WATCH NOW: Greensboro council honors year anniversary of Floyd death
WATCH NOW: Greensboro council honors year anniversary of Floyd death

GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan opened a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday with a short statement about George Floyd’s death a year later and how it has affected the community.

Meanwhile in Minneapolis, a festival and moments of silence were held to mark the tragedy at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.

The council's meeting had been called specifically to appoint Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson as interim city manager and was adjourned eight minutes after it began.

“Now is the time to remember those who have been disproportionately impacted by racism and bias,” Vaughan said, before calling for a minute of silence.

