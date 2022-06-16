WATCH NOW: Greensboro response to new EPA health advisories regarding drinking water

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday issued updated drinking water health advisories for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS). The nonbinding advisories set new health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero.

The updated advisory levels indicate that negative health effects may occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero and below EPA’s current ability to detect, according to an EPA news release.

PFOA and PFOS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but there are a limited number of ongoing uses and the chemicals remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time.

The revised health guidelines are based on new science and consider lifetime exposure to the chemicals, the EPA said. Officials are no longer confident that PFAS levels allowed under the 2016 guidelines — 70 parts per trillion (ppt) — “do not have adverse health impacts,'' an EPA spokesman said.

PFOA and PFOS are members of a chemical group called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The chemicals are found in products including cardboard packaging, carpets and firefighting foam.

The EPA also issued final health advisories for perfluorobutane sulfonic acid and its potassium salt (PFBS) and for hexafluoropropylene oxide (HFPO) dimer acid and its ammonium salt (“GenX” chemicals). In chemical and product manufacturing, GenX chemicals are considered a replacement for PFOA, and PFBS is considered a replacement for PFOS.

In a video released by the city, Greensboro Director of Water Resources Mike Borchers said the city's average is 28.1 ppt for PFOS, 4.3 ppt for PFOA, and less than less than 5 ppt for PFBS. The city has not detected GenX chemicals in its water system, he said, noting that the EPA's advisories are guidelines to minimize risk.

"Is our water safe? Absolutely and emphatically 'yes,'" Borchers said in the video. "It meets or exceeds all state and federal regulatory limits and parameters for water quality."

The city also has an information page regarding PFOA and PFOS.