WATCH NOW: Rain, confusion over where to vote affect Greensboro city elections

GREENSBORO — In any other election year, Greensboro residents would cast their votes for local municipal candidates in November, alongside statewide runners.

But this year, the election got pushed to July due to delays with getting new census data needed to update district lines.

The timing of the election wasn’t the only oddity for voters.

On Tuesday, voters dealt with high temperatures, rain and confusion over where to vote.

Voters had mixed reasons for casting a ballot Tuesday. Some were motivated to vote because of the five bond issues or to support their favorite for the City Council. Others came out because voting is something they always do.

Alva Clark went to Brown Recreation Center to vote both on the bond issues and council races.

Clark said she would like to see more infrastructure dedicated toward schools and housing, but she also came out to vote because it is her right.

“There have been too many people on either side that fought so I could have this privilege to vote,” Clark said. “As far as women's rights, as far as just being a Black woman in general, we fought really hard to get this opportunity and this right, so why not take advantage of it?”

But the most common thread amongst voters was a craving for change.

Venita Burwell went to Hemphill Branch Library to cast her vote. She said she feels like the real change comes not from the White House, but the City Council chairs.

“We are always looking at the big picture. … (N)ormally people only vote on the big election, for president, and things don’t change,” Burwell said. “If we never do anything to change what’s happening in town, then there’s never going to be a bigger change further out. It starts on the ground level before we get to the top.”

How many came people out to vote also varied.

Some locations like Brown Recreation Center saw a much higher voter turnout, with 84 ballots cast by half past noon. Other locations, like the N.C. A&T precinct, didn’t have much of a voter turnout at all.

San Jones, an election campaigner at the precinct, said she only saw a handful of people coming in to vote — and she had been standing outside since the polls opened at 6:30 a.m.

She said she worried the hard rains that blew through in the afternoon could make the numbers worse.

“I doubt very many will come now because of the rain," Jones said.

But even before the rain started, people were having a hard time casting votes.

Jones said she saw about four or five people turned away from the precinct because it wasn’t their assigned polling location.

“(One man) this was his fourth location he’s been to today,” Jones said. “Three other locations before he came here. And they, here, were able to tell him what his issue was and where to go to get it resolved.”

Election campaigners at Brown Recreation Center said they also saw this problem, with at least 10 to 12 people being turned away in the morning.

But one voter at the center, Tonga Ramseur, was turned away and told that she didn’t have another option to vote. She was told that she wasn’t allowed to vote, because the election is only for people who live within the city limits of Greensboro, and thus, the election “doesn’t affect her.” Ramseur lives in an unincorporated part of the county.

“But they do affect me,” she said. “I have a vegan food truck, and when I go out into the city it affects me. … We (those that live in the county limits) still live in Greensboro. We still work in Greensboro. We still purchase in Greensboro. We go to the stores, we buy from vendors. It affects me totally.”

Ramseur said even though she couldn’t vote Tuesday, issues like hers and the others that were turned away is why it is important to go out and do so.