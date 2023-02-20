GREENSBORO — During the first of five scheduled community meetings, Police Chief John Thompson welcomed the opportunity to talk with a roomful of residents who were eager to hear about his plans.

At 46, Thompson was an assistant chief in the Greensboro department before becoming the city’s top law enforcement officer in December. Since, he has assembled his leadership team and is working to reduce violent crime in the city, which saw two more homicides over the weekend.

Nearly 100 people were in attendance at the meeting Monday at Barber Park Event Center to learn more about Thompson and hear about his plans for tackling crime, his ideas for community partnerships, and his strategies for recruiting and retaining officers.

Thompson said dealing with the department's shortage of dozens of patrol officers is one of his top priorities. "It's concerning to me," he said. "We have been working diligently with the city."

Several officers have recently left for better paying positions in Burlington.

"The market is extremely competitive," Thompson said.

It's not unusual for some of the department's officers to move on to federal agencies, he said, but it is less common for officers to leave for smaller law enforcement departments.

Thompson told those in attendance that law enforcement is a difficult job even in good times and it becomes more difficult without trust and community support.

"I don't ask that blindly," Thompson said about earning the community's trust and support. "We need to be held accountable."

Thompson addressed a question about racial profiling, which he said was "not acceptable" and said that officers are receiving training to better identify any bias toward anyone, whether it be race or gender or something else. Complaints, he assured residents, will be investigated.

The new chief also addressed exploring innovative approaches to traffic hazard calls so officers could be freed up to tackle calls about crime. Other questions centered on how to build trust among older youth in the community.

"What that looks like, I don't know?" Thompson said, as he encouraged ideas from residents. "I don't have the answer. I'm willing to try."

James Basnight, executive director of Randleman Road Community Association, stood up during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting and invited others to collaborate on ideas and efforts.

"We can do it better together," Basnight said.

After the meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan took note of the "great turnout," which she said was among the best she has ever seen at this type of community meeting.

"I think it shows that people are very engaged and want to be part of the solution," Vaughan said.

Thompson said he was "excited this many people came out" and that he was hopeful for similar turnouts at the next four community meetings, which run through March 9.

Some residents stayed after the meeting to introduce themselves to Thompson, and to meet some of his staff and ask questions. And some residents stayed to speak with friends and community advocates.

Crystal Black and Cheryl McIvor, both of the Southeast Greensboro Coalition, sat beside each other during the meeting.

McIvor said she was glad the city hired from within the department because Thompson already knows about the issues facing the community.

"I love his demeanor," said Crystal Black, who appreciated Thompson's calm, conversational style of speaking with those in attendance. "We're here to give him a chance."