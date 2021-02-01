'We've come a long way': Black law enforcement leaders gather at civil rights museum to honor participants of sit-in movement

GREENSBORO — On Monday, 61 years after the sit-in movement began in Greensboro, Black law enforcement leaders from across North Carolina gathered at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, remembering the courageous action of four Black N.C. A&T freshman who stood up against racial injustice, paving the way for Black men and women today.
In a move that would prove instrumental to putting an end to segregation, the "Greensboro Four" sat down at the whites-only Woolworth's lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960. Today, that counter sits on display, a reminder of a turning point in American history.
Greensboro Police Chief Brian James called Monday's gathering of Black law enforcement leaders historic and said "we've come a long way."
"And we still have a long way to go," James added.
James and Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers were joined by chiefs from Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Winston-Salem; sheriffs from Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham, Forsyth and Cumberland counties; and the head of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
"We all are honored to come together and be here on this historic day," said Col. Glenn M. McNeill, the Highway Patrol's second Black commander.
After touring the museum, the leaders continued their day with lunch and discussion at Luxe restaurant.
The number of Black sheriffs and chiefs convening in Greensboro prove there is opportunity for African Americans in law enforcement, James said.
"But the scale is sometimes still unbalanced and we have to work on those areas where there are inequities in society."
In May of last year, protesters nationwide took to the streets after the death of a George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Greensboro saw protests and demands for change, the likes of which had not been seen since the civil rights movement in the '60s. On Elm Street, a peaceful protest took a turn when someone threw an object at the civil rights museum, shattering a window.
Floyd's death spurred protests for racial justice and police reform across the country and sparked conversation about the inequalities that continue to persist, including those in Greensboro.
To continue on a path toward racial justice, James said people need to "stay engaged."
"We need to continue to have conversations and know that this is a work in progress."
Despite the work that remains to be done, Monday's meeting of Black leaders reminded James of the successful efforts that came before him. James, who is a graduate of A&T, said touring the museum reminds him that his life is different in part because four college freshman had the courage to stand against a system that was unjust, not really knowing what would happen to them.
"And (I know) that everything I’ve been able to do and everything my parents have been able to do were built upon the shoulders of people just like the A&T four that had the type of courage."
The Woolworth's lunch counter and civil rights memorabilia at the museum may remind folks of a turning point in history, but the convening of Black sheriffs and police chiefs Monday marked another milestone for North Carolina: The top law-enforcement officers for the state's six largest cities and six largest counties are all Black.
"It's really special to be a part of something like (this)," James said. "To really not only be in a place where history was made, but to be a part of history."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.