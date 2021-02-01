'We've come a long way': Black law enforcement leaders gather at civil rights museum to honor participants of sit-in movement

The number of Black sheriffs and chiefs convening in Greensboro prove there is opportunity for African Americans in law enforcement, James said.

"But the scale is sometimes still unbalanced and we have to work on those areas where there are inequities in society."

In May of last year, protesters nationwide took to the streets after the death of a George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Greensboro saw protests and demands for change, the likes of which had not been seen since the civil rights movement in the '60s. On Elm Street, a peaceful protest took a turn when someone threw an object at the civil rights museum, shattering a window.

Floyd's death spurred protests for racial justice and police reform across the country and sparked conversation about the inequalities that continue to persist, including those in Greensboro.

To continue on a path toward racial justice, James said people need to "stay engaged."

"We need to continue to have conversations and know that this is a work in progress."