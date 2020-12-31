What can we expect in 2021 in Guilford County? Here's what we predict.

But larger audiences make it financially feasible to operate venues, which have taken a major financial hit during the pandemic.

The new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — scheduled to open in March 2020 — has yet to open.

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra says that it will perform a reimagined season at the 3,023-seat venue from April 29 through Aug. 7. It will then run its 2021-22 season from Aug. 28 to June 5, 2022.

But no opening date has been set for the Tanger Center, said Andrew Brown, spokesman for the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will manage the new venue.

“All current scheduled events are subject to the state's approval to open at full capacity,” Brown said.

Sports

The men's ACC Tournament will return to Greensboro sooner than expected after the 2020 event at the Coliseum was halted March 12 and eventually canceled as sports shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.