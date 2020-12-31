What can we expect in 2021 in Guilford County? Here's what we predict.

The coronavirus pandemic derailed a lot of plans in 2020 and it looks to have a continued effect heading into 2021. Here are our predictions for what to expect in Guilford County, from government and education to sports and arts and entertainment.
Guilford County
With a new 7-2 Democratic majority on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and a new county manager, expect county government to take a turn toward progressive action.
Days after the new majority was sworn in early in December, new Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said the board will make the coronavirus pandemic its top priority from economic relief programs to making sure enough money is available to deploy as many COVID-19 vaccines as the county has to offer.
Alston also said school spending will be a priority and he will begin work toward promoting a major bond referendum in 2022 that could raise up to $1.7 billion for Guilford County Schools renovation and new construction.
Greensboro
The Greensboro City Council has resolved to spend more time tackling violent crime and affordable housing in 2021.
Council members have asked Greensboro Police Chief Brian James to give regular updates to the council on how police are working to solve and decrease the soaring rate of killings, which stood at 61 on Thursday.
The council has also pledged to find the money James needs to add staff and crime-solving capabilities.
Toward that end, Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the council will begin discussing a wish list for a possible bond referendum on the 2021 ballot that includes affordable housing programs and capital needs for police.
Also on that ballot, elections for City Council, which is up for reelection every four years. Councilman Justin Outling has already declared his candidacy for mayor and Vaughan is expected to announce her campaign in 2021.
K-12 education
Guilford County Schools expects to welcome back students in grades 3-12 for in-person classes in January. Many pre-K through second grade students are already attending in-person classes as well as a variety of students with special needs. When middle and high school students return, they are expected to participate in-person two days a week and have remote classes for three days a week. Elementary students would go five days a week.
The district also has taken the next step in building and renovating schools thanks to a $300 million bond approved by voters in November. Officials in mid-December put out a call for firms interested in managing the work, with hopes to have someone in place by March 1.
Higher education
For higher education, COVID-19 will be the main focus. Spring semester classes will start in mid- to late January; some Triad schools pushed their start dates to early February. Spring break has been canceled. And the UNC System schools will require all students to be tested for COVID-19 before they move back into the dorms. But not every school will have students on campus in the spring, Bennett College in Greensboro and Salem College in Winston-Salem will stick with virtual instruction for the second straight semester.
Guilford College, meanwhile, will decide sometime in the spring whether to go forward with or modify proposed cuts to academic majors and its faculty ranks. Wake Forest University will continue its search for a new president after Nathan Hatch announced he will retire June 30 after 16 years. And two Greensboro universities plan to open big new buildings in 2021: UNCG's Nursing and Instructional Building will be ready in January, and N.C. A&T's Engineering Research and Innovation Complex is on pace to open late in the year.
Arts and entertainment
Operators of local entertainment venues hope that 2021 brings enough of a reduction in the coronavirus pandemic that state regulations allow them to reopen for larger audiences.
The Carolina Theatre has reopened for small audiences for concerts and movies.
But larger audiences make it financially feasible to operate venues, which have taken a major financial hit during the pandemic.
The new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — scheduled to open in March 2020 — has yet to open.
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra says that it will perform a reimagined season at the 3,023-seat venue from April 29 through Aug. 7. It will then run its 2021-22 season from Aug. 28 to June 5, 2022.
But no opening date has been set for the Tanger Center, said Andrew Brown, spokesman for the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will manage the new venue.
“All current scheduled events are subject to the state's approval to open at full capacity,” Brown said.
Sports
The men's ACC Tournament will return to Greensboro sooner than expected after the 2020 event at the Coliseum was halted March 12 and eventually canceled as sports shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ACC previously announced the 2022 event would be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the 2023 event would be in Greensboro. The 2021 tournament was supposed to be at Capital One Arena in Washington, but officials announced in November that it was moving the event because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington was awarded the 2024 ACC Tournament instead.
It's not clear how March Madness will play out, with the pandemic ongoing. The men's ACC Tournament will be played March 9-13 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
It’s not known how many, if any, spectators will be allowed to attend the 2021 tournament games and events at the Coliseum complex. That decision will be made by state and local governments and the ACC based on the progress made in containing the coronavirus.
The ACC men’s tournament won’t be the only major sporting event at the Coliseum complex in the first quarter of 2021. The ACC women’s tournament will be played March 3-7 at the Coliseum, and the ACC women’s and men’s swimming and diving championships and the NCAA Division I women’s and men’s swimming championships are scheduled for the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
